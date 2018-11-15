Delhi Court Convicts 2 In 1984 Riots Case

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots in 1984 following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

From calling witnesses from Italy to testify in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case to publishing public notices, the Special Investigation Team formed in 2015, took extensive measures to probe the 60 cases it had reopened out of the total 293, and succeeded in getting conviction in the first case on Wednesday.

A Delhi court Wednesday convicted two people for killing two men during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Of the 650 cases registered in connection with anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, 267 were closed as untraced by the Delhi Police. Of these 267 cases, five were later taken up by the CBI. The SIT also scrutinised the records of 18 cancelled cases.

The SIT found 60 cases appropriate for further investigation. It filed "untraced report" in 52 cases in the last one-and-a-half years.

Out of the eight cases being investigated, charge sheets have been filed in five and three, in which senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is an accused, are pending investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey held Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in South Delhi's Mahipalpur during the riots.

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Santokh Singh, brother of Hardev Singh.

On November 1, 1984, Hardev Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Sangat Singh were at their grocery shops in Mahipalpur when a mob armed with iron rods, lathis, hockey sticks, stones, kerosene oil, came towards them. The two rushed to another person's house and locked themselves inside but they were were eventually killed.

After the SIT began investigation, it published a public notice on August 27, 2016 in leading newspapers of Punjab and Delhi requesting people acquainted with the facts of the case to give evidence. The SIT also found witnesses in different cases and even sought help from the Punjab government which formed a team assist them.