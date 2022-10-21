Delhi Cop's Daughter Accused Of Hitting Man With Car, No Arrest Yet

The woman was stopped by the parking staff but was allowed to go soon after.

A woman, daughter of a high ranking Delhi police official, is accused of hitting a parking attendant with her car outside a popular city mall earlier this week.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, took place outside Select City Mall in Saket late October 16 evening, said south Delhi Deputy Commissioner Chandan Chowdhary.

The parking attendant suffered serious injuries in the leg. After uproar, a case was registered against the 34-year-old woman but she is yet to be arrested.

Reports say the woman was exiting the mall after attending a party.

Sources say the police tried to "manage" the case for four days as it involved the relative of a high ranking official.

The woman was stopped by the parking staff but was allowed to go soon after.