Want A Delhi Where Shaheen Bagh Never Happens, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah is campaigning for the BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked critics of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens". Mr Shah said voters should press the button in favour of the party with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue by themselves when elections in Delhi take place on February 8.

Addressing "Jeet ki Goonj" programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, Mr Shah said that BJP wants a Delhi which is free of pollution, where residents have clean drinking water, uninterrupted power, good education facilities for children, world-class roads, no traffic jams and where Shaheen-Bagh never takes place. "Push the button with such force that the current makes the protestors leave Shaheen Bagh on February 8," he said.

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, led primarily by women, are being held at Shaheen Bagh since last month.

Mr Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country and now wants to transform Delhi. He accused AAP of making false promises.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party MPs Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, and Dr Harsh Vardhan were among those present.

Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.