Aam Aadmi Party legislator Surender Singh today left his party after being denied a poll ticket

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, "Today, I'm sad and I'm giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."