After 15 Years And A Spell Of Memory Loss, Woman Reunited With Son

Rama Devi was reunited with her son Mitrajeet Choudhury, thanks to the efforts of RAHAB Centre for HOPE.

In heart-warming story, a 22-year-old man from Vishakhapatnam was reunited with his mother in Delhi after 15 years, thanks to social networking site Facebook and a women's rehabilitation centre that sprang into action after Rama Devi - who had lost her memory - remembered her son's name.

"You have become so big," an emotional Rama Devi said after hugging her son who asked her to take off her mask so he could see her face.

"I always believed I would find my mother one day. I tried but couldn't find a way, but now I have. I am very happy; we will party. All young people use Facebook these days. I am also one of them," said Mr Choudhury, who was accompanied by his father.

Mitrajeet Choudhury was just seven years old when Rama Devi left her marital home in Kolkata after a fight with her husband in 2005. The lawyer relocated to Delhi and started practicing in the Supreme Court, but developed a mental ailment leading to memory loss. After 9 months at Delhi's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Rama Devi went to the RAHAB Centre for HOPE rehabilitation facility, where one day she remembered her son's name.

The centre, which also works to reunite its residents with their family, then started contacting all people named Mitrajeet Choudhury.

"We found some 6-7 people named Mitrajeet Choudhury and contacted each one of them, but only one man responded," said RAHAB Centre for HOPE Founder and General Secretary Eunice Stephen, who lined up a video call to ascertain if they had indeed found the correct person.

After 15 years, Rama Devi could not identify her son from his Facebook pictures, but recognised him instantly on the video call prompting him to take a flight to Delhi.

"I found my son on Facebook... I would cry alone," said Rama Devi who has decided to return with her family.

Rama Devi was sent off with many gifts from the rehabilitation centre and the women she lived with.