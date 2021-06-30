'Subdued Monsoon Activity In Most Parts' Of India: Private Agency Skymet

Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 27, which has been delayed.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of west Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may have to wait a few more days for the arrival of monsoon with mercury soaring. "Subdued monsoon activity continues over most parts of the country," private weather agency Skymet has said.

On Tuesday, the national capital's maximum temperature was recorded at 43 Degrees Celsius, the highest this year, news agency PTI reported, quoting the officials of the India Meteorological Department.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days," the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon had hit Kerala on June 3 after a delay of two days. IMD chief Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said at the time that "overall, the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole".

But dry weather conditions are expected with rising temperature over north India, according to private weather agency Skymet.

"Subdued monsoon activity continues over most parts of the country. Active monsoon conditions will prevail over northeast India and some pockets of central parts," the private agency said in a tweet along with a bulletin.

The national capital is experiencing the first heat wave this summer season, according to the India Meteorological Department. "Usually, the capital witnesses heat waves till June 20. The increase in the maximum temperature this time can be attributed to the delay in the arrival of the monsoon," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

The weather office this morning had shared details of rainfall in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya.

(With inputs from PTI)