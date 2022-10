Defence Minister Approves Renaming Faizabad Cantt As Ayodhya Cantt: Report

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment, official sources, Press Trust of India reported on Tuesday.

The renaming of the Cantonment comes ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

The Faizabad Cantt will be known as Ayodhya Cantonment," said a source.

Mr Singh is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

He will have a ;Bada Khana' with soldiers at Dehradun on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

He will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers at Auli and Mana, and will offer prayers at Badrinath Dham.

