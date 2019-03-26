Congress Raising Old ''Garibi Hatao'' Slogan: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed questions on the controversial Rafale deal

The Congress is still relying on the ''Garibi Hatao'' slogan coined by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971 as they could not drive away poverty during their rule, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday.

"They are coming up with the Garibi Hatao slogan again. Is that because they could not drive way poverty all these years?" she said at a press meet in Udupi referring to the basic minimum income (NYAY) scheme for poor families, a poll promise announced by Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

Mr Gandhi announced in New Delhi that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at the proposed ''grand alliance'' of the opposition parties, Ms Sitharaman said Narendra Modi was the only leader who has the capacity to hold the high office of Prime Minister.

The leaders of ''Mahagathbandhan'' should introspect whether any one of them can match the stature of Modi," she said.

Ms Sitharaman dismissed questions on the controversial Rafale deal, saying the matter was sub-judice.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.