Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital After Feeling Uneasy: Report

Deepika Padukone is now recuperating

Actor Deepika Padukone was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai last night after she complained of uneasiness. The actor's team is yet to share an official statement about her health and it is reported that the actor underwent numerous tests at the hospital which took half a day. After being attended by doctors, Ms Padukone is now recuperating.

It is said that the actor faced a 'taxing situation' and was immediately taken to a hospital, Pinkvilla reported. In June, Ms Padukone complained of an increased heart rate while she was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad alongside Prabhas. She was admitted to Kamineni Hospital for a health check-up.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars John Abraham in a key role. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theatres on January 25. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier this year, Deepika shared her first look motion poster on Instagram. For a side note, she said, "Tadaa....Pathaan releasing on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The teaser of Pathaan was shared by Shah Rukh Khan earlier this year. The actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, wrote, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on January 25, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She is also part of Project K. The film stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.