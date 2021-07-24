Death Penalty For Madhya Pradesh Man For Rape, Murder Of Underage Girl

The court also awarded a seven-year rigorous prison sentence to the convict (Representational)

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for killing an underage girl after raping her over two years ago, the prosecution said.

The judge of the special court set up under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act awarded the death sentence to the convict, Virendra Adivasi, under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing the girl, Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar Katare said.

Besides, the court awarded a seven-year rigorous prison sentence to the convict under the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping the girl and an additional ten years after finding him guilty of "procuration of minor girl", he added.

The court also sentenced the convict to life in prison for raping the minor under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, he added.

The convict had kidnapped the girl, who was returning home from a wedding ceremony, on April 9, 2019, Anil Kumar Katare said.

The man took the girl to an isolated place, raped her and smothered her to death, he added.