Death For Lynching And Rape Of Minor: What's New In Latest Criminal Laws

The new bills prioritise laws that protect women and children, and deter those who would harm the state.

The Indian Penal Code will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the government seeks to do away with the colonial-era criminal laws. Home Minister Amit Shah, presenting the bill in Lok Sabha, said the new laws would include the death penalty for crimes like mob lynching and rape of minors. The new law would also replace sedition with a new offence 'endangering unity'.

Here are the top points of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: