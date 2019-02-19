Days After Trinamool Legislator Killed, Another Party Leader Shot At

Mithun Tikadar is a Trinamool Congress councillor from ward no. 20 of Budge Budge municipality in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

All India | | Updated: February 19, 2019 08:20 IST
Mithun Tikadar, TMC councillor from Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was shot at yesterday


South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: 

Trinamool Congress councillor Mithun Tikadar was shot at by unidentified gunmen in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday. The attackers also reportedly threw a locally-made crude bomb at Mr Tikadar, which missed him. The incident happened in the district's Budge Budge area.

Mr Tikadar was immediately taken to a hospital nearby, where he is being given the necessary treatment.

The incident happened days after the killing of Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biswas in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Mr Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a Saraswati puja on February, 9.

The West Bengal police are carrying out an investigation into yesterday's shooting on Mithun Tikadar. The gunmen have not yet been identified.
 

