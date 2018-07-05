Daylight Robbery In Rajasthan Bank. Masked Men Loot Over Rs 2 Lakh. Watch

The robbery took place in broad day light.

Unidentified masked men, with pistols in their hands, entered a rural bank in Rajasthan and looted Rs 2,37,000 before escaping in broad day light earlier this week.

The CCTV footage shows two masked men entering the Kshetriya Gramin Bank in Sikar, pointing guns at the cashier and other staff members, pushing and slapping the customers out while a third man stands guard at the bank's entry gate. The robbers can be seen collecting the cash in a bag and escaping on a bike.

The robbery took place under two minutes and police say that 2 lakh and 37 thousand rupees have been looted from the village bank.

#WATCH: Unidentified masked men loot Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank in Sikar and flee with Rs 2,37,000. Police say they are scrutinising the CCTV footage and the culprits will be nabbed soon. (Source: CCTV) #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/D2v5DmOMbI - ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018



Police has assured that the CCTV footage is being scrutinized and the robbers will be caught soon.



(With Inputs From ANI)