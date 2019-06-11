'Daylight Murder' Tweets Sukhbir Badal As Boy Dies In Borewell: 10 Points

The death of Fatehveer, who fell in a borewell, has triggered huge protests in Punjab's Sangrur district.

Chandigarh: The death of a two-year-old boy who fell in a borewell has triggered huge protests in Punjab's Sangrur district. Roads in many parts of the district have been blocked. What has angered the people is that the boy was pulled out of the borewell, tied in strings, even though a parallel tunnel was dug by the rescue team. Akali leader Sukhbir Badal has blamed the child's death on the state's Congress government, calling it a "daylight murder". He has also accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of being "busy in leisure and pleasure".