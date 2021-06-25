Day Of The Seafarer 2021: Theme, Importance And All About The Day

Seafarer Day 2021: Sailors are indispensible, PM Modi said on Day Of Seafarer

Today is International Day of the Seafarer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message for seafarers said, "Sailors are indispensible to the world including India. The country has a coastline of over 7,500 km...if we can increase skill development in this area, the country can give the world lakhs of sailors." Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, seafarers have kept the supply chains smooth amid difficult working conditions. Sailors have faced uncertainties about port access, crew changeovers and repatriation.

"Seafarers are the indomitable forces behind the uninterrupted supply chain worldwide despite the pandemic. The world cannot thank them enough for their immense contribution! On International Day of the Seafarer, I thank them for their selfless service," Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways tweeted along with a video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for seafarers.

On International #DayoftheSeafarer, I thank them for their selfless service🙏

Theme of 2021 Day of the Seafarer:

This year the campaign for day of Seafarer calls for a "fair future for seafarers." The campaign aims to discuss "issues that will still be relevant to seafarers after the pandemic, such as fair treatment of seafarers, fair working conditions, fair training, fair safety, etc."

"Seafarers have been on the COVID-19 frontlines, maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, fuel and medical supplies," the United Nations said.

On Friday's #DayoftheSeafarer, join @IMOHQ in thanking them.

"Leading up to June 25 (Day of Seafarer), seafarers are being invited to answer questions on what a fair future for seafarers looks like. The answers will be shared afterwards and will provide a soundboard to help guide our actions moving forward...," the IMO (International Maritime Organization said. Thousands of seafarers continue to work at sea beyond their contracted time. Many of them face financial difficulties and the stress of staying away from their loved ones for months.

Happy International Day of Seafarer!