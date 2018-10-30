Day After Indonesian Plane Crash, Indian Regulator Reviews Boeing 737s

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia on Monday crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today reviewed the performance of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, a senior official said, a day after the plane crash in Indonesia.

Yesterday, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

Currently, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the only domestic carriers flying Boeing 737 MAX planes. Together, they have six such aircrafts.

"As on date, six B737Max 8 aircrafts in India have accumulated about 4,000 hours since their induction effective June 2018 onwards. There are no significant technical issues encountered on these aircraft," the official said.

However, the official did not elaborate.

More than 200 737 MAX planes have been delivered across the world by Boeing.

Following the crash, the DGCA had also sought details about it from Boeing and US regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

According to the official, as on September 2018, Boeing has informed that 219 737 MAX planes have been delivered across the world.

According to the official, Boeing has communicated to its worldwide operators, including Jet Airways and SpiceJet, that they do not recommend its operators any action at this time.