Day 2 Of Congress Protest Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: 10 Points

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses the BJP of insulting Rahul Gandhi and members of the Nehru-Gandhi family every day as Congress workers held a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Delhi's Rajghat.

The Congress put up a stage outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial for its day-long protest after being denied permission by the police to protest at the memorial.

"You call my brother, the son of a martyr, a traitor and Mir Jafar. You insult his mother. Your Chief Minister says Rahul Gandhi doesn't know who his mother is. You insult my family every day. But no cases are filed," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Opposition MPs are planning to wear black clothes to the House in protest today in what will be the first sitting of the Lok Sabha since Rahul Gandhi's disqualification on Friday.

Party leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khursheed, Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, were also seen at the protest outside Rajghat.

The BJP, however, accused the Congress of protesting against the Consitution and the law under which Rahul Gandhi was convicted.

Outside Delhi, Congress workers in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat also took part in the protests.

In Gujarat, state Congress chief Jagdish Tahor, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Amit Chavda and senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki along with party workers were detained by the police when they arrived at Lal Darwaza in Ahmedabad to protest.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a dawn to dusk fast, former chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy said on Sunday.