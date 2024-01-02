Dawood Ibrahim's Childhood Home In Maharashtra To Be Auctioned On Friday

Terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home and three other properties owned by his family in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri will be auctioned on Friday. All four properties are agricultural and located in Mumbake village, according to Times of India.

The properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

The auction will take place in Mumbai on January 5. In the past nine years, 11 properties belonging to Dawood or his family have been auctioned. including a restaurant sold for Rs 4.53 crore, six flats sold for Rs 3.53 crore, and a guest house that fetched Rs 3.52 crore.

Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983. He left India after the series of bomb blasts which resulted in the death of 257 persons.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts that killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons, and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the request of Maharashtra government.

A number of accused persons were convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16, 2017. Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim allegedly planned the attacks.