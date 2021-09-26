Daughters' Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate The Day

On Daughters' Day, parents across the world tell their daughters that they cherish them

Daughters' Day is marked to celebrate and honour daughters, to convey to them just how special they are. International Daughters' Day is observed annually on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughters' Day is celebrated on September 26. With special gestures and wishes, parents across the world tell their daughters that they cherish them. Countries across the world encourage parents to spread a message of equality in what is considered a hugely patriarchal world.

History

Gender discrimination has been prevalent for centuries with communities across the world preferring a boy child. Such beliefs have led to many social evils, including female foeticide. Daughters' Day acknowledges the joy of having and raising a daughter.

Significance

Daughters' Day is significant in today's world where governments and agencies are working towards bridging the gap between genders and create a world of equal opportunities. With efforts being made to celebrate the female child, the special day is a recognised attempt at righting some historical wrongs against daughters. The day acknowledges that daughters have as much potential as sons to change the world. It recognises girls as equal partners in the familial ecosystem and society.

How To Celebrate The Special Day: