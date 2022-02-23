Denmark Embassy In Delhi Lights Up To Celebrate 75 Years of India's Independence

The Danish Embassy in New Delhi will be illuminated with the Tricolour till Sunday.

The Danish Embassy in New Delhi has decided to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the embassy building will be lit with the Tricolour to mark the milestone.

In a tweet on Monday, the embassy said that its building would be illuminated in the colours of India's national flag till Sunday, February 27. A picture of the building was also attached to the note.

“From tonight until Sunday, the Danish Embassy building in New Delhi will be lightened up by the colours of the Indian flag to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). Come by and enjoy this mesmerising view of the building wrapped in Indian Tricolour,” the tweet read.

That's not all. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Danish Embassy has also decided to host a competition for students. In a detailed Instagram post, the embassy said, “The Embassy of Denmark is hosting a competition for all Indian students in celebration of India at 75, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of progressive Independent India. Through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

The contest entails Indian students sharing “the coolest Danish green solution” they have heard about.

Offering details of the relationship between India and Denmark, the post added, “Historically, India and Denmark have 400-year-old relations. Today, India and Denmark are united by their unique cooperative agreement, the Green Strategic Partnership,” adding that both countries are committed to working together to bring “green and sustainable solutions” to tackle climate change.