After He Threatens Suicide Over Land Grab, Dalit Man Arrested In Muzaffarnagar

Sudesh Kumar, 35, was arrested last evening for fear of law and order situation, police said. He had threatened to either kill himself or convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people, city magistrate Vaibhav Mishra said.

All India | | Updated: February 11, 2018 14:19 IST
The Dalit man had staged a protest outside the magistrate's office on Saturday. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:  A Dalit man was taken into preventive custody in Muzaffarnagar after he threatened to commit suicide because his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people in the city, police said today.

Sudesh Kumar, 35, was arrested last evening for fear of law and order situation, they said. He had threatened to either kill himself or convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people, city magistrate Vaibhav Mishra said.

Mr Mishra said a case in connection with the land was pending before a court.

Mr Kumar and other members of his community had staged a protest outside the magistrate's office on Saturday. He has been taken into custody for breach of peace and creating public disorder under Section 107/151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).
 

