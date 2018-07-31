Dalit Based Bahujan Mukti Party To Merge With Sharad Yadav's Party

The merger is expected to boost his new party's prospects at a time when parties opposition is uniting for 2019 polls.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 04:53 IST
The merger will bring together the two parties working for the poor, backwards and Dalits. (File)

New Delhi: 

Bahujan Mukti Party, the political arm of 'Bamcef'- an organisation mostly representing Dalits, will merge with Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal tomorrow.

Arun Srivastava, a close associate of Mr Yadav, said the merger will bring together the two parties working for the poor, backwards and Dalits.

Mr Yadav and BMP chief B L Matang will make the announcement at a press conference tomorrow.

Mr Yadav hopes that the development will boost his fledgling party's prospects at a time when parties opposed to the BJP are working to come together.

He is the patron of Loktantrik Janata Dal, a party formed by the anti-Nitish Kumar faction in the JD(U) after Mr Kumar joined hands with the BJP last year.

The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) has been been contesting elections but will little success. 

