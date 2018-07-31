Dalit Based Bahujan Mukti Party To Merge With Sharad Yadav's Party

The merger will bring together the two parties working for the poor, backwards and Dalits. (File)

Bahujan Mukti Party, the political arm of 'Bamcef'- an organisation mostly representing Dalits, will merge with Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal tomorrow.

Arun Srivastava, a close associate of Mr Yadav, said the merger will bring together the two parties working for the poor, backwards and Dalits.

Mr Yadav and BMP chief B L Matang will make the announcement at a press conference tomorrow.

Mr Yadav hopes that the development will boost his fledgling party's prospects at a time when parties opposed to the BJP are working to come together.

He is the patron of Loktantrik Janata Dal, a party formed by the anti-Nitish Kumar faction in the JD(U) after Mr Kumar joined hands with the BJP last year.

The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) has been been contesting elections but will little success.