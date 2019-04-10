Dalai Lama 'Doing Much Better', May Leave Hospital In Few Days: Spokesman

Dalai Lama flew to New Delhi early Tuesday for a doctor's visit at Max hospital. (File)

The Dalai Lama has been admitted to hospital in New Delhi for treatment but is "doing much better" and should be released soon, his close aide told AFP today.

"His Holiness is doing much better, but he is still undergoing treatment at a hospital and we hope in few days he will be discharged," Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama's personal spokesman, told AFP.

Another aide told AFP the 83-year-old Buddhist monk flew to New Delhi early Tuesday for a doctor's visit at Max hospital after he experienced a "light cough."

"The doctor said there's nothing to worry about. It's not that serious," said Ngodup Tsering, the Dalai Lama's representative in the United States.

"He's taking a few days' rest."

Kangra police superintendent Santosh Patial told a newspaper that the Dalai Lama, who is based in Dharamshala and has been in permanent exile in India for some 60 years, took a regular morning flight Tuesday and was not airlifted.

A spokeswoman for Max hospital in Delhi said they would not comment on the condition of the Dalai Lama's health due to patient confidentiality.

Although the exiled leader remains a hugely popular speaker, he has cut back on his global engagements and has not met a world leader since 2016 -- while governments have been wary of extending invitations to him for fear of angering Beijing.

