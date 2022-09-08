Cyrus Mistry's Car Was At 100 Kmph 5 Seconds Before Accident: Report

Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole died in the Mercedes-Benz car crash

The Mercedes-Benz SUV in which Cyrus Mistry and three others were travelling was going at 100 kmph five seconds before the accident, the luxury carmaker said in its findings to the police.

The SUV de-accelerated to 89 kmph when the driver, Anahita Pandole, a top gynaecologist in Mumbai, applied the brakes, Mercedes-Benz said in its report.

Cyrus Mistry, scion of one of India's most illustrious business families who formerly headed Tata Sons, and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed in the car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar. The two other passengers - Darius Pandole, the brother of Jehangir Pandole, and wife Anahita Pandole - are recovering in hospital.

The SUV was fitted with a device that captures data similar to an aircraft black box, which a team from Mercedes-Benz retrieved and analysed.

The police have asked Mercedes-Benz some more technical queries, for which the carmaker has called in a team from Hong Kong to inspect the SUV and give a detailed report, India Today reported.

Cyrus Mistry wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the police have said.

Cyrus Mistry and the Pandoles had been to Udwada, where Parsis have their main "Fire Temple", to pray for the father of the Pandole brothers, who died recently.

The accident happened when they were returning. The Udwada Fire Temple was restored over the past few years at a very high cost, borne entirely by the Mistry family. It re-opened fully about a year ago.