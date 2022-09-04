Cyrus Mistry Dies In Accident: 5 Facts About Ex Tata Sons Chairman

Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of late Pallonji Mistry -- owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group.

Mr Mistry replaced Ratan Tata as executive chairman after he stepped down on turning 75 in 2012. Mr Mistry had joined the Tata group in 2006 as a director, and had held non-executive positions on boards of several other Tata companies earlier. Mr Mistry, the second person from outside the Tata family to head the group in the last 142 years of its existence, could retain his post for just four years.

In October 2016, Mr Mistry was removed as Tata Sons Chairman in a dramatic ouster. Months later -- in December 2016 -- two Mistry family-backed investment firms - Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd - had moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), alleging mismanagement by Tata Sons. In February 2017, Mr Mistry was removed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group firms.

Mr Mistry was the managing director of construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group before his appointment as chairman designate of Tata Sons. He joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 1991 as a director.