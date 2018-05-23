Cyclone Mekunu And Its Impact On India: 10 Facts

Cyclone Mekunu: No adverse weather changes expected in India.
New Delhi: After Cyclone Sagar died down, another cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' has built in southwest Arabian sea. Mekunu is a Maldivian name since it is located to the west Lakshadweep Islands and northwest of Maldives. Landfall of Cyclone Mekunu is expected somewhere between Salalah and the border of Oman and Yemen between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. No adverse weather changes expected in India, says MeT department.
Here are 10 facts about Cyclone Mekunu:
Cyclonic storm Mekunu will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday night and into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday, India Met Department (IMD) predicted.
The severe cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall in south Oman and southeast Yemen coasts during the morning hours of May 26, Saturday.
Oman and Yemen have been put on high alert. Island Socotra will be the first to feel the impact of Cyclone Mekunu. The northern and eastern parts of the island will experience heavy rain and wind gusts of 65-80 km/h on Wednesday.
Locations from Sayhut in eastern Yemen to Ash Shuwaymiyyah in western Oman are at risk for significant impacts from cyclone Mekunu.
Since this cyclonic storm has moved away from the Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep, MeT department said.
The cyclonic storm, however, will affect the wind pattern in the country. The wind speed will gradually increase during May 23-May 26, MeT said.
Kerala too should have started witnessing southwesterly winds by now, but due to the presence of the cyclonic storm, northwesterly winds have been blowing in the state. In Bengaluru too, the sky was completely overcast on Wednesday and the city has been experiencing regular rains from a few days.
As cyclonic storm intensifies, sea condition will gradually become high and very high over westcentral Arabian Sea during May 23 - May 26, weather department predicts.
Weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral and southwest Arabian Sea during May 23- May 26 in wake of Cyclone Mekunu.