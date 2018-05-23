Cyclone Mekunu And Its Impact On India: 10 Facts

Cyclone Mekunu: No adverse weather changes expected in India.

New Delhi: After Cyclone Sagar died down, another cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' has built in southwest Arabian sea. Mekunu is a Maldivian name since it is located to the west Lakshadweep Islands and northwest of Maldives. Landfall of Cyclone Mekunu is expected somewhere between Salalah and the border of Oman and Yemen between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. No adverse weather changes expected in India, says MeT department.