Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Storm Hits Bengal, Flight Operations To Resume Soon

New Delhi:
Cyclone Fani triggers heavy rainfall in Kolkata, uprooting trees.
Cyclone Fani has entered West Bengal, hours after making landfall and causing havoc in Odisha on Friday. One of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, the cyclone uprooted trees and triggered rains in Bengal on Saturday night. No loss of life or any injury has been reported so far.
Around 15,000 people spent last night at shelters in coastal East Midnapore district, while 20,000 people stayed at shelters in West Midnapore district.
Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Fani:
Eight people have been killed since the cyclone made landfall in Odisha. At its strongest on Friday, Cyclone Fani reached around 185 kmph as it swept across Odisha. Over 11 lakh people were evacuated from the state.
Cyclone Fani has now been categorised as "very severe" after it relatively weakened on entering West Bengal from remaining on "extremely severe" cyclonic storm category.
Trees uprooted in Digha
The eye of the storm is expected to hit Kolkata before noon today.
In the sea resort of Digha, the win speed reached 70 kmph in some areas, in Frazerganj the wind velocity was between 60 and 70 kmph. Kharagpur has so far recorded 95 mm rainfall, which will continue for the next two to three hours.
Effects of the storm could also be felt in coastal cities like Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Sandehskhali and Contai, as well as Kharagpur and Burdwan as trees were uprooted and metal hoardings gave way.
Based on the latest weather update, flight operations are expected to resume at the Kolkata Airport from 8:00am.
The storm is now lying close to Arambagh in Hooghly district, and is 40 km west of Kolkata.
"It is likely to continue further in north, north east direction, and reach the east Burdwan-Hooghly border, and through Nadia go to Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon, weakening into a cyclonic storm, after having triggered rains," Regional Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director General Sanjib Bandyopadhyay says.
"The severe cyclonic storm Fani entered Bengal at 12.30 a.m. through Odisha's Balasore. It crossed Kharagpur packing a wind of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph," Regional Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director General Sanjib Bandyopadhyay says.