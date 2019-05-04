Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Storm Hits Bengal, Flight Operations To Resume Soon

Cyclone Fani triggers heavy rainfall in Kolkata, uprooting trees.

Cyclone Fani has entered West Bengal, hours after making landfall and causing havoc in Odisha on Friday. One of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, the cyclone uprooted trees and triggered rains in Bengal on Saturday night. No loss of life or any injury has been reported so far.

Around 15,000 people spent last night at shelters in coastal East Midnapore district, while 20,000 people stayed at shelters in West Midnapore district.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Fani: