Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal: Dos And Don'ts

Cyclone Dana: Fishermen advised against venturing into the sea due to increasing wind speeds.

Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall between Odisha's Puri and West Bengal's Sagar Island on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As the cyclone approaches, the Odisha and West Bengal governments are expediting evacuations from coastal areas.

Currently, Cyclone Dana is about 560 km southeast of Paradip, Odisha, and 600 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, West Bengal. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Odisha was likely to bear the brunt of the storm, anticipating heavy rainfall and high winds.

Here are the dos and don'ts for safety during Cyclone Dana:

Dos

Stay Indoors: Remain inside your home and switch off electrical mains and gas supply to prevent fires and gas leaks.

Secure Your Space: Close all doors and windows to protect against strong winds. If your home is unsafe, evacuate to a designated shelter.

Stay Informed: Stay updated on weather forecasts and any evacuation orders through official sources like the IMD.

Drink Safe Water: Boil or purify water to avoid waterborne diseases.

Follow Official Guidance: Trust information from local authorities and emergency services for your safety.

Don'ts

Don't Enter Unsafe Buildings: Avoid entering buildings until they are deemed safe by authorities.

Avoid Hazards Outdoors: Stay away from broken electric poles, downed wires and sharp objects that may cause injury.

Don't Ignore Safety Shelters: If outside, seek shelter in sturdy buildings or designated cyclone shelters to protect against flying debris.

Avoid Returning Early: Wait for officials to declare your area safe before returning home after the cyclone.

Don't Handle Electrical Hazards: Stay clear of dangling wires and other electrical hazards, as they may still carry current after the cyclone has passed.

Post-Cyclone

Wait for assessments from authorities before returning to affected areas.

Seek medical help for any injuries and vaccinations to prevent disease spread.

Drive carefully, and watch for debris and flooded areas.

Current Situation

The IMD has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea from October 23 to 25 due to increasing wind speeds, likely to reach 60 kmph along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, escalating to 100-110 kmph by the night of October 24.

In response to the impending storm, the South Eastern Railway cancelled over 150 express and passenger trains scheduled between October 23 and 25. More cancellations may occur depending on evolving conditions.

The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts, including South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram, particularly on October 24 and 25. Major urban areas such as Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are expected to experience significant rainfall during this period.

In preparation for Cyclone Dana, the Indian Coast Guard has activated its emergency protocol, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond to any critical situations arising from the storm. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 13 teams across south Bengal to assist in emergency management.