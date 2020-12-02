Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace For Cyclone. Key Updates Here

Cyclone Burevi: Fishing boats anchored at Vizhinjam beach in Kerala after IMD's cyclone alert

Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi is likely to advance into the Gulf of Mannar early tomorrow morning and cross the coast of south Tamil Nadu, between Kanyakumari and Pamban, on December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Wednesday. In view of the approaching storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

Government authorities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are prepared for the evolving situation. Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have issued warnings ahead of Cyclone Burevi for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Relief teams have already "reached most locations", the NDRF tweeted.

Cyclone Burevi: Warning cage mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Burevi: All you need to know

Cyclonic Storm Burevi position: 470 km east-southeast of Pamban and 650 km east of Kanniyakumari at 5.30 am over the Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Burevi is likely to hit south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on December 4 morning

A Red alert has been issued for four districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - on December 3. An Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts

26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one team is on reserve at Puducherry: NDRF