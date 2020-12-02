Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace For Cyclone. Key Updates Here

Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi is likely to advance into the Gulf of Mannar early tomorrow morning and cross the coast of south Tamil Nadu, between Kanyakumari and Pamban, on December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Wednesday. In view of the approaching storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.
Government authorities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are prepared for the evolving situation. Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have issued warnings ahead of Cyclone Burevi for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Relief teams have already "reached most locations", the NDRF tweeted.
Cyclone Burevi: All you need to know
- Cyclonic Storm Burevi position: 470 km east-southeast of Pamban and 650 km east of Kanniyakumari at 5.30 am over the Bay of Bengal
- Cyclone Burevi is likely to hit south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on December 4 morning
- A Red alert has been issued for four districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - on December 3. An Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts
- 26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one team is on reserve at Puducherry: NDRF
- Emergency relief operations have been launched in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala following warnings from the Meteorological Department
- All the disaster management units in the district are fully operational and Army, Navy, Air Force and the NDRF are ready to deal with emergencies, according to news agency ANI
- Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Civil Supplies Departments have been directed to supply electricity, water and food items to the camps if needed
- The Department of Hydrology has been directed to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of in view of the possibility heavy rain.