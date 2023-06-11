Cyclone Biparjoy Turns Into 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm': 10 Points

Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Gujarat will witness thunderstorm activity during the next five days with wind speed remaining high, especially in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, the IMD said.

Tithal Beach, a popular tourist destination in Gujarat's Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast, has been temporarily closed to tourists due to high waves and strong winds in anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

For the past week, all coastal establishments of the Indian Coast Guard have been holding regular community interactions with fishermen, and taking adequate precautions as the tropical storm brews over the Arabian Sea.

"The state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," the IMD said.

In accordance with international maritime law, ports are required to hoist signals to alert vessels of impending adverse weather conditions. This is done to ensure the safety of maritime activities and to protect vessels and their crews.

The Pakistan government has also advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert.