Army, Navy On Standby As Gujarat Braces For 'Biparjoy': 5 Latest Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat government has made elaborate arrangements for post-cyclone work like restoration of electricity infrastructure and mobile networks.

New Delhi: A "very severe cyclonic storm", 'Biparjoy', will make landfall in Gujarat today. This is the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in 2021.

Here are the top 5 latest updates on this big story

  1. With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall in Gujarat this evening, the state administration has evacuated more than 74,000 people from vulnerable areas.

  2. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 125 km per hour. 

  3. 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various coastal districts to deal with any emergency situation. 

  4.  Apart from the local administration and the police, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF Border Security Force are on standby for rescue and relief work.

  5. State government has made elaborate arrangements for post-cyclone work like restoration of electricity infrastructure and mobile networks.



