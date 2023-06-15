Army, Navy On Standby As Gujarat Braces For 'Biparjoy': 5 Latest Updates

With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall in Gujarat this evening, the state administration has evacuated more than 74,000 people from vulnerable areas.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 125 km per hour.

15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in various coastal districts to deal with any emergency situation.

Apart from the local administration and the police, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF Border Security Force are on standby for rescue and relief work.