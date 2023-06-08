Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Intensify, Move Northwards: Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone Biparjoy, has rapidly intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a notice, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the India Meteorological Department said earlier.

Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy: