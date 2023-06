Fishermen have been advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.

The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy: