Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Cyclone Leaves Train Of Destruction In Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, has left a trail of destruction in Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, destroying thousands of houses, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, electricity poles and killing at least 10 people in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 kilometre in diameter, made landfall with gusting winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.

May 21, 2020 07:40 (IST)

May 21, 2020 07:30 (IST) Impact of Cyclone Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic: Mamata Banerjee



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore.