Curfew Relaxation Removed In Parts Of Manipur Ahead Of Rally

At least 30 people were arrested in Manipur on Tuesday.

The Manipur government has decided against relaxing the curfew in the morning in the districts dominated by Meitei and the Kuki tribes for today. The decision was taken following a high-level security meeting last night chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The decision against relaxing the curfew - which has been the norm for the past few weeks - was taken after Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, which represents the womenfolk of the main market in Imphal town, called for a massive protest rally in Imphal today.

The 72-hour total shutdown of National Highway 2 has entered it's third day today. All business establishments, government offices, and educational institutions remain closed in Kangpoki district.

The situation, however, remains tense in Phaileng in Kangpokpi bordering Imphal and Torbung on the Bishnupur-Chirachandpur district where firing and arson has been reported from .

At least 30 people were arrested on Tuesday after a mob set ablaze the vehicle of an IPS officer on duty in the Kwakeithel area in Imphal West while in another incident at least 19 women were injured during a clash with the Rapid Action Force in the same district.

In response, security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the mob and later arrested 30 attackers.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough amidst the ethnic violence between the Meitei-Kuki communities, leaders of Meitei-Naga communities on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the misunderstandings between the two communities erupted after the killing of a Naga woman by the people belonging to Meitei communities.