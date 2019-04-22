Cricketer-Turned-Politician Gautam Gambhir Is BJP's East Delhi Candidate

Gautam Gambhir, a retired international cricketer, had joined the BJP last month. (File)

Gautam Gambhir, the cricketer-turned-politician, is the BJP's candidate in the East Delhi constituency, the party said in a released today. Also on the list is Meenakshi Lekhi, a BJP parliamentarian, who is fielded in the New Delhi constituency.

Mr Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Ms Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress.

On Monday, the BJP had released a list of five candidates in which it re-nominated four of its sitting lawmakers in the national capital that has seven Lok Sabha seats.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP state unit president Manoj Tiwari have been fielded in Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi seats respectively.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma has been fielded in West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri in South Delhi.

Mr Gambhir, a retired international cricketer, had joined the BJP last month. "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country," Gautam Gambhir, 37, had said after joining the party.

