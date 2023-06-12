Centre Investigating Alleged CoWIN Data Leak On Telegram: Sources

The investigation is on to ascertain the source of the alleged CoWIN leak

The government is investigating reports that the personal details of people registered on the CoWIN portal - the country's Covid-19 vaccination tracking platform - were leaked on the social media platform Telegram, sources have said.

A report has claimed that sensitive personal information of several politicians, bureaucrats, and individuals - who had signed up on CoWIN - was shared by a bot account on Telegram.

The investigation is on to ascertain the source of the alleged leak. "The government is investigating whether the data was sourced through CoWIN or some other application," official sources said.

In a series of tweets this morning, the data-driven news portal South Asia Index said details of family members of all Covid vaccinated Indians had also been leaked.

Just IN:- Major data breach in India;

Personal data of all vaccinated Indians have been leaked online.



☆ Leaked data has Aadhaar, voter ID, Passport numbers & mobile numbers of Indians who got covid-19 vaccines. — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) June 12, 2023

"Leaked data includes the passport numbers of individuals who travelled abroad and updated their travel history on CoWin app," tweeted South Asia Index, claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was likely to alert banks about security measures following the alleged Cowin data leak.

NDTV can not independently verify the details of the alleged data leak.

Sources say the Telegram account, which had shared the personal details, is inactive since this morning.