CoWIN Crashed: Twitter Flooded With Complaints As Registration Opens For 18+

Twitter has been flooded with messages of the CoWin app and website crashing or otherwise malfunctioning as people over 18 (and below 45) rush to register themselves for coronavirus vaccinations. Registration for this phase of the national vaccination drive was to begin at 4 pm.

The centre has allowed all citizens over 18 to get vaccinated from May 1. Previously only healthcare workers and frontline staff, and those over 45, were allowed to get the shots.

Is anyone able to register for vaccination from 1st May? Both Cowin & Arogya Setu ain't working. #registration_for_18 — India Against Fascism (@FascismIndia) April 28, 2021

Not sending the OTP only how does one proceed. Even Cowin not working. — Pallavi Thakur Bose (@PallaviTBose) April 28, 2021

The long wait for that elusive OTP begins. I think its rather clever that they have mentioned I'll get my OTP, without specifying exactly when. Smart product design.



BTW, if someone gets my OTP please let me know. We can trade. #CoWin#cowinregistration#CowinApp#vaccinationpic.twitter.com/UjXWjdlfQK — Sandeep Nair (@domestic_nair) April 28, 2021

@MoHFW_INDIA your Cowin portal website & Arogya setu app not working for registration if 18+ years for vaccination registration.. Pls check & rectify — Sandeep N (@Sandeepnklr) April 28, 2021

The decision to widen the vaccine net - a demand repeatedly made by opposition leaders and medical experts - comes as India is battered by a devastating wave of new infections.

This morning over three lakh new cases were reported in 24 hours for the seventh straight day, taking the country's active caseload to nearly 30 lakh - the highest it has ever been.

Over 3,000 deaths were also recorded in 24 hours - the most in a single day.