Covid Vaccination For Those Above 45: How To Register For Inoculation

The Centre intends to ramp up the vaccination drive amid a massive Covid surge (File)

Beneficiaries can register and book an appointment through the dedicated CoWIN portal or the Arogya Setu app. On CoWIN, enter your mobile number and click on the send OTP icon. Then, enter the OTP received on the phone and click on the verify button. On Aarogya Setu, go to the CoWIN tab, tap on the Vaccination tab and click on Proceed. Fill details in the registration form. You will receive a confirmation message after registration. A person who has registered can link up to four people with one mobile number. You can schedule an appointment by clicking on a calendar icon, below a column named Action. You will be required to fill in the beneficiaries' details in the "Book Appointment for Vaccination" page. After that, a list of vaccination centres will appear.



People who are 45 and above can get vaccinated against the coronavirus from April 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today. The decision was taken by the cabinet on the basis of the advice of Covid task force and experts, he added. Currently, only those above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities are being inoculated. With this, the Centre intends to ramp up the vaccination drive amid a massive Covid surge. So far, 4.85 crore people have at least received one dose of the coronavirus vaccines. The big question, however, is: How to register for vaccination?