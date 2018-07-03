'Cow Vigilantism Unacceptable, Don't Link Victims To Religion': Top Court

Nobody can take law into their own hands, said the top court.

The incidents of cow vigilantism are not acceptable and it's for the states to ensure that such occurrences don't happen, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said today.

The Supreme Court also warned against linking mob violence to religion or caste and said "a victim is a victim".

"Nobody can take law into their own hands. It is the obligation of the state's to see these incidents are prevented," he said while hearing petitions on cow vigilantism.

The top court has reserved its verdict on compensation to victims, monitoring cases, fixing responsibility on cow vigilantism.

The court had earlier issued contempt notices to three states -- Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- for allegedly failing to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism despite an order.

The notice from the Supreme Court came following a petition by Tushar Gandhi, who has been pursuing the matter since last year.