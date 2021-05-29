Covid Positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Health Condition Stable: Hospital

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. (FILE)

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after being diagnosed with COVID-19, is stable, a statement issued by the medical facility said on Saturday.

Mr Bhattacharjee, however, continued to have shortness of breath and is in a state of drowsiness, it said.

The 77-year-old politician is presently conscious, alert and talking, the hospital authorities said.

"Mr Bhattacharjee is stable. He is, however, having drowsiness and shortness of breath and is on intermittent BiPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, and his oxygen saturation is maintaining at 92 per cent," the statement said.

Mr Bhattacharjee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18.

"He has mild dry cough and a heart rate of 60 per minute. His blood pressure is stable and urine output is satisfactory. His capillary blood glucose levels are normal now," the statement of the hospital said.

Doctors are continuing to inject Remdesivir and taking other supportive measures, it added.

The health condition of Mr Bhattacharjee's wife Mira is also stable, an official of the hospital said.

Mr Bhattacharjee's wife had recovered from the coronavirus infection and was discharged from the medical facility earlier this week, but she was readmitted, following a panic attack, he added.

