"Baseless": Centre Refutes Claims That Co-WIN System Was Hacked

The head of an empowered group on vaccines said the Centre continues to take appropriate steps to ensure that data of the people are safe with Co-WIN.

'Baseless': Centre Refutes Claims That Co-WIN System Was Hacked

Centre said its Computer Emergency Response Team has probed the claims of hacking of CoWIN system (File).

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished claims that the Co-WIN system was hacked and data leaked.

The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC), has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless."

Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read