'Baseless': Centre Refutes Claims That Co-WIN System Was Hacked

Centre said its Computer Emergency Response Team has probed the claims of hacking of CoWIN system (File).

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished claims that the Co-WIN system was hacked and data leaked.

The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).

#CoWIN system was NOT hacked!



The same has been confirmed through an investigation carried out by Computer Emergency Response Team of @GoI_MeitY



Appropriate steps are taken & reviewed regularly to ensure all Co-WIN data remains safe.@PMOIndia@MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/vX4NVJv5RT — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 12, 2021

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC), has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless."

Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN."

