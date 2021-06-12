'Baseless': Centre Refutes Claims That Co-WIN System Was Hacked

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished claims that the Co-WIN system was hacked and data leaked.
The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).
#CoWIN system was NOT hacked!— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 12, 2021
The same has been confirmed through an investigation carried out by Computer Emergency Response Team of @GoI_MeitY
Appropriate steps are taken & reviewed regularly to ensure all Co-WIN data remains safe.@PMOIndia@MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/vX4NVJv5RT
Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC), has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless."
Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN."
