COVID-19 Victims Being Buried Disrespectfully: Plea In Calcutta High Court

The petitioner also accused the Bengal government of under-reporting COVID-19 cases, deaths (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on allegations that bodies of patients who died due to coronavirus in the state were not cremated or buried respectfully.

A Public Interst Litigation (PIL) in this regard was moved before a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, alleged before the bench through video conference hearing that bodies were neither being handed over to the family members of the victims nor were families being allowed to pay their last respects.

Petitioner Vineet Rai also accused the Bengal government of under-reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The division bench has directed the state to file a report responding to the allegations made in the petition.

The court also directed that copies of the report be made available to the Union of India, which has been made a party in the PIL, and to the petitioner.

The matter will come up for hearing again on June 11 for further consideration, the division bench directed.