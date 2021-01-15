Coronavirus Vaccine: Who Should Not Take The Vaccine As India Prepares To Rollout Tomorrow

Coronavirus Vaccination: Vaccines have been flown to 12 cities for the first phase of the drive (File)

India will begin vaccination against the deadly coronavirus tomorrow with frontline health workers receiving the first shots. Vaccines have been flown to 12 cities for the first phase of the drive and kept under armed guard. States have been allotted vaccine doses based on their healthcare workers' data.

The country's drug regulator has approved two vaccines for emergency use - Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Both are two-dose vaccines which have to be administered 28 days apart.

The vaccination drive will use an online digital platform developed by the Health Ministry Co-Win which facilitates in storing real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and tracking of vaccine recipients. The Centre has also set up a 24x7 hotline - 1075 - to address questions related to the vaccine rollout.

As India prepares to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive tomorrow, here's a fact file on the vaccines: