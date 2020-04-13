'Harassed By Neighbours': COVID-19 Survivor To Haryana Chief Minister

There had been reports that health workers and aviation employees were facing harassment (File)

Despite appeals and warnings by the centre and state governments, harassment of those who survived the deadly COVID-19 disease is on. A woman, back from the hospital after defeating the disease caused by novel coronavirus, shared her ordeal with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Mr Khattar, who chats on camera with coronavirus survivors every day to boost their morale, asked the woman - named Manju - if she faced any problem while under treatment for the disease.

"No, there was no problem. I got food and medicine on time," she said.

When Mr Khattar asked if any other problem she had been facing, she said: "My neighbours are not letting me live in peace. They don't talk to me. I have been asked to vacate my house as well."

The woman also said she has lost her job.

The Chief Minister in his reply assured the woman that swift action will be taken in the matter.

"I have already appealed to the people to be sympathetic to those suffering from the disease. I will direct the district administration to ensure you don't face any problem," he said.

There had been reports that health workers and aviation employees were facing harassment for doing their duty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month described doctors and other health staff at the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus as "incarnations of God" and said those harassing them would face police action.

The centre had also said the landlords must not pressurise poor tenants for monthly rent.

More than 9,000 people have been affected by coronavirus in India and over 300 have died since the highly-contagious disease broke out in late January.