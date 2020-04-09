Masks For First Time At Top Meetings After New Coronavirus Orders

In a previous meeting, the Group of Ministers had recommended that educational institutions remain shut till the end of this month.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi:

A Group of Ministers on the coronavirus crisis met today with everyone in masks for the first time.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,734 on Thursday, after an increase of 540 in the last 24 hours. Seventeen deaths have been reported in this period, which takes the number of dead to 166 in India.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were seen wearing masks at a meeting called to review the measures taken to counter the pandemic.

Yesterday, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh declared that masks would be a must for people stepping out of their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide this week whether to extend the 21-day lockdown he had declared on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus, amid recommendations from several states that the restrictions continue.

Odisha today became the first state to announce an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

