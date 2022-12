COVID-19 Live: India recorded 227 new Covid infections, while the active cases increased to 3,424

A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home here, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday.

His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.

India recorded 227 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,424, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

