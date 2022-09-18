Covid-19 Live Updates: India Logs 5,664 Cases, 35 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. (File photo)

With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which includes 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Sep 18, 2022 10:49 (IST) 57 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 873



As many as 57 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,44,380, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 873 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,958 as no fatality was reported on Saturday in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the official said.

Sep 18, 2022 10:30 (IST) Active Covid cases rise to 47, 922 from 46,848: Union Health Ministry.

Sep 18, 2022 10:27 (IST) Single day rise of 5, 664 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,45,34,188, death toll climbs to 5,28,337: Government.

Sep 18, 2022 07:05 (IST) Delhi records 89 fresh cases, one more death



Delhi on Saturday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one more fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department. The new cases were detected from the 10,118 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,357, while the death toll increased to 26,498, it said.

Delhi logged 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday.