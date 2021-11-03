Covaxin Gets WHO Approval, Finally: Sources

The World Health Organization has granted Covaxin an emergency use listing, sources said Wednesday, which means the 'made-in-India' vaccine will be recognised by other countries and Indians who received the shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions when travelling abroad.

The emergency listing, or EUL, comes at the end of a lengthy and rigorous review period - manufacturers Bharat Biotech first applied in April and provided required data in July - that involves assurances about the vaccine's safety, efficacy and stability, as well as checks of production facilities.

The extended delay left millions of Indians - students, working professionals, families divided by the pandemic and others - waiting anxiously for news that Covaxin will be accepted by other countries.

Last week the Technical Advisory Group (an independent panel that provides the WHO with recommendations) asked for "additional clarifications" to conduct a "final risk-benefit assessment".

WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: "... if the committee is satisfied, we expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so."

The WHO had also said it understood "many people are waiting for Covaxin to be included in the COVID-19 Emergency Use Listing" but also stressed "we cannot cut corners before recommending a product for emergency use... we must evaluate thoroughly to make it is safe and effective".

The global health body said the timeframe for EUL approval was normally dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the required data.

"When the information provided addresses all questions raised, the WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation," it said.

Covaxin is one of a few 'made-in-India' vaccines and, with Serum Institute's Covishield, is the mainstay of the country's vaccination drive; as of this evening over 12.14 crore people have been vaccinated with Covaxin.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

Bharat Biotech said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase-3 trials.