Court Upholds Decision To Not Disqualify Congress MLAs Who Joined BJP In 2022

The Goa bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's decision to not disqualify the eight Congress MLAs who joined the ruling BJP in the coastal state on September 14, 2022.

On November 1 last year, Mr Tawadkar dismissed the disqualification petition against MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rudolf Fernandes and Rajesh Faldesai.

The disqualification petition was filed at the time by former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

Chodankar moved the High Court on January 6 this year against Mr Tawadkar's decision.

On Thursday, the division bench of Justices Makarand Karnik and Nivedita Mehta dismissed the petition filed by Mr Chodankar and upheld the speaker's order.

The strength of the BJP had gone up to 28 in the 40-member assembly after these eight Congress MLAs switched sides.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)